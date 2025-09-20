65-year-old Hyderabad employee loses over Rs 1 crore in digital arrest

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old private employee from Hyderabad’s Bollaram area was cheated of Rs 1.38 crore in a digital arrest scam.

According to police, the victim received a call on September 11 from a person claiming to be a telephone department official. The call was transferred to the accused, Madan Kumar, who introduced himself as an investigating officer.

Kumar alleged that the victim’s Aadhaar number was linked to a criminal case filed in Bangalore and asked him to visit the Gandhinagar police station. When the victim cited his age and health issues, the caller switched to a video call.

The elderly victim, on a video call with Kumar, was introduced to Akash Chowdhary, claiming to be a CBI officer. They threatened to arrest him under the National Security Act (NSA).

Over multiple WhatsApp video calls, Chowdhary coerced the victim into transferring money, assuring its return with interest after verification. Fearing for his family’s safety, the victim transferred Rs 1,38,43,952 on September 15 and 16.

The fraudsters also shared fake documents, including an Enforcement Directorate receipt and a Supreme Court order. When they later demanded an additional Rs 1.75 lakh by September 18, the victim grew suspicious, verified the claims, and realised he had been scammed.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.