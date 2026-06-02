68 pc voter mapping completed in Telangana: ECI review

Hyderabad: Senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, June 2, reviewed Telangana’s preparedness for the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the state reporting that over 68 per cent of voter mapping work has been completed so far.

The review meeting was held at BRKR Bhavan here and was attended by officials from Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, including Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO).

The ECI delegation was led by Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar and Under Secretary Sanjay Kumar. Also present were Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and District Election Officer RV Karnan, Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector and District Election Officer M Manu Chowdary.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy briefed the meeting on the status of the revision exercise, including details of Assembly constituencies, deployment of election personnel such as EROs, AEROs, Booth-Level Officers (BLO) and BLO supervisors, as well as the establishment of help desks.

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He informed the meeting that 68.30 per cent of the mapping exercise had been completed across the state.

During the review, ECI officials made a detailed presentation on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, explaining the constitutional and legal provisions governing the exercise, including those under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Officials outlined the various stages of the revision process, including voter enumeration through online and offline modes, publication of draft electoral rolls, filing and disposal of claims and objections, issuance of notices and publication of the final electoral roll.

The ECI also directed officials to exercise caution while collecting and processing enumeration forms and asked them to intensify awareness efforts regarding online submission facilities available through the voters’ portal. Officials were also advised to publicise the “Book a Call” facility that provides information related to the revision exercise.

District Election Officers were instructed to conduct regular all-party meetings and ensure active participation of Booth Level Agents in the revision process, according to an official statement.

The review meeting concluded with an interactive session during which ECI officials responded to technical and administrative queries raised by field-level election officers.