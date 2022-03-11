6cr per project: Who is the highest paid South Indian actress?

Mumbai: South Indian film industry enjoy a huge market across the globe and so do its actors. The industry has been delivering some amazing and most expensive films like Baahubali and others. It also boasts of having some really talents stars who easily attract audiences to the theatres with their massive popularity. Considering all this, it comes as a no surprise that even the actors are paid handsome bucks in return. Let’s have a look at some of the south actresses who take home hefty pay cheques.

Highest paid South actress

Actress Nayanthara, who works in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industry, has been at the top spot in the list of highest paid South Indian actresses. According to reports and research, she reportedly charges around Rs 5-7 crores per film. Nayanthara is followed by Samantha and Anushka Shetty who take home Rs 4-5 crores per project.

On the professional front, Nayanthara, is eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The movie will release in theatres on April 28.

Samantha also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and her Hollywood debut, Arrangements of Love.

Meanwhile let’s have a look at how much other popular actresses of South cinema are earning per project. (Below list is as various media reports).

List of top highest paid South actresses