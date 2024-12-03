6th wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 18: Name and her photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, which premiered on October 6, has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with its unpredictable twists and turns. To add more drama and excitement, the makers have introduced wildcard contestants.

The drama and excitement in Bigg Boss 18 are about to hit new heights with the entry of a sixth wildcard contestant. Yes, you read that right!

After introducing five wildcards earlier, the show is now set to welcome Shalini Passi, a well-known socialite and art connoisseur, into the house. According to a report by ETimes, Shalini’s addition promises to shake up the dynamics and amplify the drama.

Bigg Boss 18 Wildcard Contestants

The wildcard entries have already added spice to the reality show. Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, famed for their stint on Splitsvilla X5, were the first to enter. They were soon followed by Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry. However, Aditi’s journey was short-lived as she faced elimination last week.

Now, Shalini Passi is all set to bring a mix of glamour and entertainment to the house. Fans are eager to see how her personality will influence the existing relationships and alliances.

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini Passi is a prominent socialite from Delhi with a strong presence in the art and fashion world. She gained recognition through her appearance on Netflix’s reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (Season 2). Beyond the screen, she is the founder of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation and MASH India, championing the arts and philanthropy.

She is married to businessman Sanjay Passi and a mother to son Robin. Shalini enjoys a massive fan following of 1.3M on Instagram.

Bigg Boss Contestant Shalini Passi Photos

As of now, Shalini has remained tight-lipped about her participation, refraining from any social media confirmations. However, her arrival is bound to stir the pot. Are you excited to see her in Bigg Boss 18?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.