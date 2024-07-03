7.5 million tickets sold on BMS, Kalki 2898 AD on fire worldwide

Mumbai: The momentum behind Nag Ashwin’s directorial ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shows no signs of slowing down. Six days into its release, the film already crossed the Rs 550 crore mark globally, a testament to its widespread popularity and appeal.

Ticket sales for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ have been nothing short of phenomenal. Prior to its release, the movie had already sold 1.71 million tickets. Post-release, the numbers have continued to impress.

In total, the film has sold 7.5 million tickets on online ticketing website Book My Show alone. If we consider additional platforms like Paytm, Justicket, PVR Inox official websites, and walk-ins, the figures are undoubtedly going to be even higher.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has set the box office ablaze, and its record-breaking performance is a clear indication of its massive success. The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.