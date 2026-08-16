7.99 lakh Waqf properties listed on UMEED Central Portal-2025

New Delhi: The enlisting of as many as 7.99 lakh Waqf properties has been completed on the UMEED Central Portal-2025 on August 7, according to official data from the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The process of uploading details of waqf properties data on the portal began last year, and since then, Uttar Pradesh with 1.52 lakh properties and West Bengal with 1.31 lakh properties have emerged as the top two states with the maximum number of Waqf Properties initiated/completed on the Portal, the document shows.

Other Waqf Boards with a significant number of enlisted properties include Kerala (79,929), Maharashtra (71,947), Telangana (63,982) and Karnataka (58,846).

The Waqf Board of Delhi has completed the uploading of 3,233 properties on the Portal, showing official documents. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have enlisted the least number of 2 Waqf properties till August 7, the Ministry’s documents said.

The maximum number of properties returned to Waqf makers is 9,292 in Maharashtra. As many as 4,418 properties have so far been returned to the Waqf maker in Kerala, and 3,198 have been returned in Gujarat, said the official document.

Earlier, Minister for Minority Affairs Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha in a reply that as per Section 3(ka) of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 1995, as amended by Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the UMEED Central Portal-2025 was developed and launched on June 6, 2025 for uploading details of waqf, registration of new waqf, and for facilitating the overall management and governance of waqf properties transparently.

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The Act mandates that details of all existing waqf registered before the commencement of the Act be uploaded on the Portal.

Rijiju admitted that following the launch of the portal, certain intermittent technical and operational issues were reported by some users, particularly during the initial phase and during periods of high concurrent usage.

He said these issues were almost uniform across all States/UTs, including Kerala, and were largely transitional and operational in nature.

The issues arose primarily due to digitisation of large volumes of legacy data, variations in internet connectivity at the user-end, differing levels of digital preparedness among field-level functionaries, and gaps in the availability of records with certain State Waqf Boards, he said.

The issues reported included occasional login delays attributable to user-end connectivity and non-submission of certain mandatory documents, he said.

While the number of uploads made on the portal during the initial months was relatively modest, a substantial increase in uploads was observed subsequently, particularly as the six-month deadline approached.

To cater to such increased user traffic, the Ministry took necessary measures to augment the server capacity to ensure smooth and uninterrupted functioning of the portal, said an official.