For many travellers, watching dolphins in their natural habitat is one of the most joyful and calming experiences. These intelligent creatures are known for their playful jumps, smooth swimming style, and curious behaviour. Seeing them glide through open waters brings a sense of wonder that no aquarium can match.

India, with its long coastline, peaceful lakes, and vast river systems, offers several excellent locations where different species of dolphins can be spotted. From the round-faced Irrawaddy dolphins to the shy Gangetic river dolphins, each destination provides a unique experience. For families, students, and nature lovers from Hyderabad, many of these places are accessible and can easily be planned as short holidays or weekend trips.

Nearest place from Hyderabad for dolphin watching

For travellers from Hyderabad, the closest dolphin-watching options lie along the Andhra coastline. Suryalanka Beach near Bapatla, located about 320 km away is known for seasonal boat rides where dolphins are occasionally seen. The best time to visit Suryalanka Beach is during the winter months, from October to February, when the weather is pleasant for activities like beach walks and dolphin spotting.

You can also try to spot dolphins at other coastal towns, such as Machilipatnam and Chirala. Vizag’s RK Beach and Rushikonda also report early-morning sightings. While not guaranteed, these locations are convenient and perfect for a quick coastal getaway.

6 Best Dolphin watching places in India

1. Chilika Lake, Odisha: Home of the Irrawaddy Dolphin

Chilika Lake is one of India’s most famous dolphin-watching destinations. It is globally known for its population of Irrawaddy dolphins, a rare species recognized for their rounded foreheads and gentle movements. Boat rides from Satapada take visitors into the quieter parts of the lake where these dolphins frequently surface, offering a memorable wildlife experience.

2. Goa: Dolphins with a Beach Holiday

Goa’s popular beaches like Calangute, Candolim, Coco and Palolem are well-known for regular dolphin-watching tours. The Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins here are active, social, and often swim close to the boats, making it an ideal spot for families who want to combine beach fun with wildlife sightings.

3. Maharashtra’s Konkan Coast: Calm Waters and Frequent Sightings

The Konkan towns of Dapoli, Murud, and Tarkarli are becoming favourites among those seeking quieter beaches. Early-morning boat rides along this coastline often reward visitors with frequent views of dolphins leaping gracefully through the waves.

4. Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Clear Waters and Rich Marine Life

Around Havelock Island and North Bay Island, dolphins can be spotted in crystal-clear waters. The visibility here is excellent, allowing travellers to enjoy both the sight of dolphins and the vibrant marine ecosystem beneath the surface.

5. Ganga River, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh: The Rare Gangetic Dolphin

The Vikramshila Dolphin Sanctuary in Bihar and stretches of the Ganga near Varanasi are home to the Gangetic river dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal. Though shy and quick to dive, spotting one of these rare dolphins is an unforgettable experience.

6. Lakshadweep: A Peaceful Tropical Escape

Agatti and Bangaram islands in Lakshadweep offer calm lagoons and exceptionally clear waters where dolphins often swim near boats. The serene environment, coral reefs, and minimal crowds make sightings feel even more special.

Whether you’re planning a quick weekend break or a longer holiday, these dolphin-watching destinations offer you the perfect blend of nature, adventure, and unforgettable memories.