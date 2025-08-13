Best beach near Hyderabad under 350 km: Suryalanka travel guide

When life in Hyderabad gets a little too loud and the concrete feels endless, there’s a place where the horizon is wide, the air is salty, and time seems to slow down Suryalanka Beach. Just a few hours’ journey away, near the quiet town of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh, this serene stretch of coastline is where you can leave your shoes behind, sink your feet into soft sand, and let the Bay of Bengal wash away your stress.

Explore this relaxing beach with Siasat.com to unwind from your hectic routine this monsoon.

The Beauty of Suryalanka

Also called Bapatla Beach, Suryalanka offers a wide, open shoreline with gentle waves, making it perfect for swimming and long barefoot walks. Sunrises are refreshing, while sunsets set the sky ablaze with colours. The beach has good surveillance for safety, clean surroundings, and basic facilities like restrooms and changing rooms.

This is a place to relax, unwind, and simply enjoy the rhythm of the sea. The best time to visit is October to February, with November offering the special chance of spotting dolphins.

Things to do at Suryalanka Beach

Swim and Sunbath – Calm waters invite a refreshing dip.

Adventure Rides – Try ATV rides, camel rides, or horse rides for Rs.100 each.

Beach Comfort – Rent two beach benches with an umbrella for Rs.70–Rs.100 per hour.

Nearby Attractions

Bhavanarayana Swamy Temple – Located just 9 km away in Bapatla, this ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is known for its intricate carvings and peaceful surroundings.

Bapatla Fort – A 19th-century structure built during the British era, offering a glimpse into the area’s colonial history.

Vodarevu Beach – About 28 km from Suryalanka, this beach is a favourite for boating, fishing, and enjoying lighthouse views.

The nearby Air Force base adds a unique charm if you’re lucky, you might see aircraft soaring above the waves.

Food and Refreshments

Around the beach, you’ll find refreshment shops serving cool drinks and snacks. The freshly fried fish and prawns are a must-try, perfect with the sea breeze for company. Some stalls also sell dry fish, so you can take a taste of the coast back home.

Stay Options near Suryalanka Beach

The top choice here is Haritha Beach Resort by APTDC right on the beach with spacious rooms, sea views, and a swimming pool. Book well in advance, as weekends get full quickly. Other options include budget guesthouses in Bapatla from Rs.1,000 and mid-range stays from Rs.3,000

Getting There from Hyderabad

By Train – About 7 hours to Bapatla (Rs.240–Rs.4,300), then a 15-minute auto ride.

By Road – Scenic 7-hour drive via Nalgonda and Narasaraopet.

By Air – Fly to Vijayawada (1 hour), then drive 1.5–2 hours to the beach.

Car parking near the beach costs Rs.50.

Travel Tips

Carry cash – mobile networks can be weak, making digital payments tricky. Wear light clothes, bring sunscreen, and keep a hat handy.

Why Visit?

For Hyderabadis, Suryalanka Beach is more than just sand and sea; it’s a place to pause, breathe, and reconnect with simple pleasures. Whether you’re savouring hot fried prawns, riding a camel on the shore, or watching the sun melt into the horizon, you’ll leave with a calmer heart and a lighter mind.