7 Celebs who wore outrageously expensive engagement rings

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities earn a lot of money through films and commercials and when their marriage or engagement ceremonies happen, their jewelry and dress become talk of the town. From sparkling diamonds to rare gemstones, these rings are not only symbols of love but also a display of wealth and luxury. In this article, we will take a look at some of the most expensive engagement rings worn by Bollywood celebrities. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra, these celebrities spared no expense when it came to their engagement bling.

1. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha recently and her diamond ring became the centre of attraction in every frame. Yes, the actress wore the diamond ring and it seems that it cost in lakhs or crores. Netizens are trying to find out the exact price of the ring. Check the picture of Parineeti Chopra below in which her big and amazing diamond ring is visible and guess the price. Raghav, on the other hand, sported a cartier ring which has a staggering price tag of Rs 1.02 lakh.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the successful actresses of Bollywood. She is married to Ranbir Kapoor. She wore the ring which was customised with Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8 on the day of engagement. It is reported that her engagement rings cost around 3 crores.

3. Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in Rajasthan. Journalist covered their marriage ceremony in a unique way. From Kiara’s Mangalsutra to ear rings, everything was discussed but do you know the price of the engagement ring she wore on the day she got engaged? If not, then we will tell you. She chose to wear an oval-shaped diamond ring that cost around Rs 1 crore.

4. Katrina Kaif

Various stars rely on astrologers and Katrina Kaif is one among them. She wore a blue sapphire as her engagement ring from Tiffany’s and it is reported that it cost around 7.4 lakh.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is one of the richest actresses and she is married to Nawab Saif Ali Khan. She wore the ring of 5 karat diamond and it reported that it costs around 2 crore.

6. Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone’s diamond ring is reportedly a 14-carat solitaire that is priced around 50–75 lakhs. She is married to Ranveer Singh.

7. Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has gifted Priyanka Chopra a $2 million ring and got officially married to her. Priyanka is one of the few Indian celebs who got married to a Non-Indian star.