A mall visit does not always have to mean shopping, eating and watching a movie. Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur offers enough entertainment to turn a simple outing into a full day of fun.

From racing and jumping to playing games and experiencing snow, here are seven things worth trying on your next visit.

1. Enter A Neon World

Where: 6th floor

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Step into the colourful World of Neon, where glowing lights and interactive games create an unusual, vibrant experience. Play games, explore the neon-filled setting and click some fun photographs.

It is a good option for friends, couples and families.

2. Race At PP Karting

Where: 3rd floor

Ready for some speed? PP Karting lets you race around an indoor electric track. Challenge your friends, take those sharp turns carefully and see who reaches the finish line first.

It is a fun way to add some friendly competition to your mall visit.

3. Try Your Luck At Claw Culture

Where: 3rd floor

Claw machines can be surprisingly addictive. At Claw Culture, try grabbing plush toys and other prizes from the colourful machines.

The rules are simple, but getting the perfect grip is not always easy. It is a quick and entertaining stop for both children and adults.

4. Jump Around At Jus’ Jumpin

Where: 4th floor

Put your energy to use at Jus’ Jumpin, an indoor trampoline and adventure zone. With trampolines, foam pits, climbing and other activities, it offers an active break from shopping.

It is particularly enjoyable for families and groups of friends.

5. Explore The Bazaar

Where: 3rd & 4th floors

Love discovering little bargains? The Bazaar brings a street-shopping feel indoors, with stalls selling clothes, accessories, footwear, handicrafts and more.

Entry is free, making it easy to browse even if you are not planning to shop.

6. Play In The Snow

Where: 5th floor

Hyderabad’s heat can make snow seem like a distant dream. At Snow Kingdom, you can step into a chilly, snow-filled indoor world and enjoy snow slides, games and winter-themed attractions.

7. Catch A Movie At AMB

Where: 5th floor

After all the racing, jumping and exploring, wind down with a movie at AMB Cinemas. Choose a new release, grab some popcorn and make the big screen the final stop of your mall adventure.

So, the next time you visit Sarath City, don’t just shop. Race, jump, play, explore, experience snow and catch a movie all under one roof.

Ticket prices and attractions may change. Check with the respective venue before visiting.