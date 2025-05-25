7 hour first cut? Editor reveals Ram Charan’s Game Changer issues

Hyderabad: Game Changer, a political action movie starring Ram Charan and directed by S. Shankar, was expected to be a blockbuster. But when it released earlier this year, it disappointed everyone — fans, critics, and even the people who worked on it.

Editor Shameer’s Tough Time

In an interview, editor Shameer Muhammed spoke about how hard it was to work on this film. He said, “Working with Shankar sir was a horrible experience.” Shankar would fix dates for editing but wouldn’t show up for 10 days. Because of this, Shameer had to stay in Chennai for nearly a year and missed out on other movie offers.

7.5 Hours of Movie!

One surprising fact is that the first version of Game Changer was 7.5 hours long! Shameer cut it down to 3 hours. After he left the project, another editor named Ruben edited it further to 2 hours and 45 minutes. This showed that too much was filmed without proper planning.

Time and Money Wasted

Not just Shameer, even Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju had a hard time. So much footage was wasted. Charan’s time and Raju’s money went down the drain. Fans were sad to see Charan in a poorly made film, especially after the success of RRR.

What’s Coming Next?

Ram Charan has now moved on. He is working on a new movie called Peddi, which is set to release in March 2025. Fans hope this movie brings better results.