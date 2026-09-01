Hyderabad is a city that knows how to surprise you. Beyond its biryani and landmarks, it has collected a fascinating list of “firsts”. From stepping into a world built for films to experiencing snow in the middle of the city, these places offer something beyond the usual day out.

Here are seven places worth adding to your city bucket list.

1. Chhota Bheem Cafe – India’s First Chhota Bheem-Themed Cafe

For those who grew up watching Chhota Bheem, this Jubilee Hills cafe is a colourful trip down memory lane.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Featured as India’s first Chhota Bheem-themed cafe, the Dholakpur-inspired space brings familiar characters and childhood nostalgia into the real world. It suits children and nostalgic adults.

2. Nomme – India’s First Coffee Theatre

What happens when coffee meets theatre? Nomme in Banjara Hills turns the answer into an experience. Featured as India’s first coffee theatre, the cafe makes the brewing process part of the show. You can watch coffee take centre stage.

3. IKEA Hyderabad – India’s First IKEA Store

Hyderabad became the starting point for IKEA’s Indian retail journey when its HITEC City store opened as the country’s first IKEA outlet. The store brought Swedish room displays, furniture, storage ideas and food offerings to Indian shoppers.

The displays can inspire home ideas.

4. Starbucks Reserve – South India’s First

Coffee lovers have another reason to head to Jubilee Hills. The Starbucks Reserve outlet is featured as South India’s first, offering a premium coffee experience.

Located in a bungalow-style setting, it focuses on speciality coffees and artisanal brewing.

5. The Foto Co. – Hyderabad’s First Korean-Style Photo Booth

A little piece of Korean photo-booth culture has found its way to Jubilee Hills. The Foto Co. at Makau features Hyderabad’s first Korean-style photo booth, where friends can pose, try filters and take home instant photo strips.

It is a memorable addition to a friends’ day out.

6. Snow World – India’s First Snow Park

Hyderabad’s hot summers make snow seem almost impossible, but Snow World at Lower Tank Bund brings winter indoors. Featured as India’s first snow park, it lets visitors experience snow and freezing temperatures without travelling to a colder destination. For families and friends, it offers a different city experience.

What makes these seven places interesting is their variety. One takes you behind the scenes of cinema, another brings cartoon nostalgia to life, while others revolve around coffee, home decor, photography and snow.Together, they show a side of Hyderabad that is easy to miss.

The city is not only about historic monuments and famous food; it is also a place where unusual experiences have found a home.

So, the next time you want something different, you may not need a weekend trip. Sometimes, the most unexpected experiences are waiting right here in your own city.