7 kg ganja seized, 2 arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths caught two individuals and seized 7 kilograms of ganja and a car from them in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 18.

On specific information, the State Task Force team stopped and checked a car at Bolaram Bazaar railway station and found the ganja consignment.

Officials said two persons, Pooja Bai and Satya Rao, both residents of Dhoolpet, bought 10 kilograms of ganja recently. They sold 3 kilograms of ganja and planned to sell 7 kilograms of the weed to someone in Bolaram.

When they arrived carrying the ganja in a car, the STF team caught them. A case is booked.

In a related case, the Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths seized 3.1 kilograms of ganja laced chocolates and 850 grams of ganja at Chandanagar. The accused Narendra Kumar, a native of Odisha, was bringing the ganja chocolates from Odhisa and selling it to local persons at Chandanagar.