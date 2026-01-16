Mumbai: Internet is filled with reports and rumours around actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush. Industry whispers suggest that the two stars may be quietly planning to tie the knot on February 14, sending fans into a frenzy and social media into full detective mode.

While neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has confirmed the news, the buzz has been impossible to ignore, especially with the actress currently trending across Google and social platforms.

As fans eagerly await an official confirmation, here’s a look at the men Mrunal Thakur was reportedly linked with in the past, long before her name became associated with Dhanush.

Mrunal Thakur’s relationship timeline (Rumoured)

1. Sharad Tripathi (2014–2016)

During her early television days, Mrunal was reportedly in a serious relationship with writer Sharad Tripathi. The two were said to be deeply involved and shared a strong bond, but eventually parted ways due to personal differences as Mrunal’s career trajectory began to change.

2. Arjit Taneja (2017–2018)

Mrunal was rumoured to be dating her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja after the two were frequently spotted together off set. Their on-screen chemistry and growing closeness sparked dating rumours, though neither ever publicly acknowledged the relationship.

3. Kushal Tandon (2018–2019)

Speculation around Mrunal and television star Kushal Tandon began after their friendly interactions and social media exchanges caught fans’ attention. While the two never confirmed anything, their alleged closeness was widely discussed in entertainment circles at the time.

4. Badshah (2020–2021)

Rumours of a brief closeness between Mrunal and rapper Badshah surfaced when the two were seen interacting frequently. However, Badshah later dismissed the speculation, clarifying that there was no romantic involvement and that they shared only a cordial equation.

5. Siddhant Chaturvedi (2023–2024)

In recent years, Mrunal’s name was often linked with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, especially after their public appearances and friendly camaraderie. Gossip columns suggested something brewing, but both actors maintained silence, leaving the rumours unconfirmed.

6. Sumanth

A viral photograph of Mrunal with Telugu actor Sumanth sparked dating rumours online. Despite the chatter, neither addressed the speculation, and the rumours eventually faded without any confirmation.

7. Shreyas Iyer

More recently, Reddit chatter and online discussions suggested that Mrunal might be in a low-profile relationship with Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. However, there has been no official word from either side, keeping the buzz firmly in the realm of speculation.

Here’s how Mrunal Thakur reacted

Mrunal Thakur has often addressed dating rumours with humour and grace. Once remarking that “rumours are free PR and I love free stuff,” the actress has consistently emphasized that her primary focus remains her acting career.

When she spoke about heartbreaks

In a candid 2022 conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal also opened up about heartbreak, revealing that her last relationship ended because her partner struggled to cope with her profession and impulsive nature. She added that while it was painful, she understood his perspective and believed the separation was for the best in the long run.

With wedding rumours now linking her to Dhanush, fans are eagerly waiting to see if the speculation turns into a surprise announcement or if it remains yet another chapter in Bollywood’s ever-buzzing rumour mill.