7 Movies which Shah Rukh Khan did for free

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the King of Bollywood, made a grand comeback in 2023, reaffirming his status as a beloved superstar. Known not only for his incredible acting skills but also for his generosity, Khan is India’s richest actor with an estimated net worth of Rs 6,300 crore.

He commands between Rs 150 and 250 crore per film, making him the highest-paid actor in the country, according to Forbes India. Yet, there have been notable instances where he has appeared in movies without charging any fee, showcasing his passion for cinema and his supportive nature towards fellow filmmakers.

Films Where Shah Rukh Khan Acted for Free

1. Hey Ram (2000)

At the trailer launch of “Indian 2,” Kamal Haasan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan starred in “Hey Ram” without taking any payment. In the film, Khan played Amjad Ali Khan, the best friend of the protagonist Saket Ram. Haasan expressed his gratitude, highlighting Khan’s love for the art and his dedication to the craft.

2. Krazzy 4 (2008)

Due to budget constraints, Shah Rukh Khan performed for free in the song “Break Free” for the film “Krazzy 4.” His contribution added significant value to the movie’s promotion.

3. Dulha Mil Gaya (2010)

In “Dulha Mil Gaya,” Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as Pawan Raj Gandhi, again without taking any payment. His role added charm to the film, which also starred Sushmita Sen.

4. Bhoothnath Returns (2014)

Khan made a special appearance in “Bhoothnath Returns” as Aditya Sharma, the father of the main character, without charging any fee. His presence added star power to the film and delighted audiences.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

In another Karan Johar directorial, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” Shah Rukh Khan appeared as Tahir Taliyar Khan without any monetary agreement. Johar mentioned that they don’t have a “monetary contract” when collaborating. As a token of appreciation, Johar gifted Khan expensive clothes.

6. Brahmastra (2022)

SRK made a memorable cameo in “Brahmastra” as Mohan Bhargav, an aeronautical scientist. Director Karan Johar shared that Khan did not charge any fee for his role, which was filmed over two weeks. This gesture was a testament to their strong professional bond and mutual respect.

7. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022)

Shah Rukh Khan had a guest appearance in the Hindi version of “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,” portraying himself interviewing the aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan. Actor R. Madhavan revealed that Khan expressed a strong desire to be part of the project and did not charge for his appearance.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan’s lineup of upcoming films is impressive, to say the least. Besides “King,” he is confirmed to be working on “Pathaan 2” and “Tiger vs Pathaan.” These projects have already created a significant buzz, and the addition of a new big-budget entertainer only adds to the excitement.