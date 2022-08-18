7 public representatives withdraw resignations from TRS

Hyderabad: Seven public representatives, who offered their resignations to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) primary memberships on Tuesday, decided to withdraw their resignations in Bejjur mandal on Wednesday.

The seven members include a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member, an MPTC member, three Sarpanchs, a director of an agriculture marketing committee, and a director of a primary agriculture cooperative society,

Pandram Pushpalatha of the ZPTC, Kushnepalli MPTC member Athram Sayanna of the Kushnepalli MPTC, Thorrem Shankar of the Sushmir, Somini, and Mogavelli villages, Eladi Sharada of the Alam Mangala and Kaghaznagar agriculture market committee Naitham Sattaiah of the Bejjur PACS, and Pendem Srihari of the Bejjur PACS all said they assessed their decision and carry on with the party.

They declared that they would work hard to expand the party.

Earlier, Konappa met with representatives and promised to address major challenges and take steps to construct two high-level bridges on the Bejjur-Somini road.

He mentioned that he had worked hard to build bridges in various parts of the constituency. He went on to say that he was committed to growing the constituency on many fronts, including improving the region’s road and bridge infrastructure.