Telangana: HC dismisses claim on land worth Rs 2,000 crore

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday rejected the state government’s claim to 26 acres of land in Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district, worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

A high court bench comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda dismissed the state government’s writ appeal claiming prime land in Khanamet.

The court stated in its decision that “We do not see any basis to disagree with the single judge order.” The order of a single judge excluded the then-government from expelling the petitioners from the property at issue.

“We do not find any good ground to reverse such a finding rendered by the single judge,” the bench said after hearing two writ petitions filed by the Telangana government taking ownership of the 26 acres of property in Khanamet.

Petitioners P Govind Reddy, late D Rama Naidu, former MP D Suresh Babu, film actor D Venkatesh, and others were represented by senior counsel P Sri Raghuram. He argued against the state’s claim that the people from whom the petitioners bought the land were not retired and that the land had been in the hands of the government since 1951.

Previously, in 2009 and 2010, two single judges restricted the then-government from evicting the petitioners from the land, and the Telangana High Court upheld those rulings.