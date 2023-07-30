7 Richest K-drama Actors

Seoul: Thanks to some of the most popular K-dramas and Korean films of all time, the Korean entertainment industry is thriving. From lavish sets to the highest-paid Korean actors, the Hallyu Wave (Korean Wave) has had a long-lasting impact on the world of K-drama.

The world of OTT platforms has resulted in significant growth of Korean entertainment and celebrity fandoms, resulting in a remarkable global Korean fandom.

So, let us take a look at some of the wealthiest K-drama actors who are both popular and wealthy. (Below numbers are as per various online reports).

1. Kim Soo Hyun

How could we possibly forget Moon Gang Tae?

The Dream High actor who wowed us with his outstanding performance in the hit show It Is Okay Not to Be Okay comes in first place on this list, with a net worth of around 117 million USD.

2. So Ji Sub

So Ji Sub, also known as Yoo Min Ho, is the first Korean actor to have his street named after him. He is best known for his roles in the television shows Oh My Venus, I’m Sorry, I Love You, and What Happened in Bali. The actor has a net worth of approximately 41 million USD.

3. Lee Jong-Suk

Seoul Fashion Week’s youngest model!

The Secret Garden actor, who is also known for his roles in My Romance is a Bonus Book, Doctor Stranger, and Pinnochio, has a net worth of 32 million USD.

4. Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho, the multi-talented actor known as “the ultimate Prince Charming of the Screens,” is a name that resonates with nearly every K-drama fan. He is also considered the poster boy of the Hallyu wave that has taken South Korea by storm in recent decades. With a net worth of 26 million USD, Lee Min Ho has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment industry.

5. Soong Joong Ki

Vicenzo!

Song Joong Ki is one of the richest Korean actors, with an estimated net worth of 24 million USD. With several acting projects, brand collaborations, and endorsements, his income is only expected to grow in the coming years.

6. Hyun Bin

Will we ever forget Ri Jeong Hyeok?

The Crash Landing On You actor, who rose to international prominence as captain Ri Jeong, has a net worth of 21 million USD. He is best known for his work on the television shows Secret Graden, Sam Soon, and My Name Is Kim, among others.

7. Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon, also known as Lee Young Joon in the K-drama fandom, rounds out the list with a net worth of USD 20 million.

Hwarong, Iteawon Class, Fiight For My Way, and She Was Pretty are some of his most popular shows, among others.

When it comes to the richest Korean actors, whether it is Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Jong Suk, Song Joong Ki, or Hyun Bin, all of the actors listed above have large incomes and have always earned enormous adoration from fans all over the world.

Each actor on the list has several new projects and brand endorsements in the works, which will only lead to a big increase in their net worth and expected earnings by the end of 2023.