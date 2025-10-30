Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 on November 2, 2025, and fans across the country are celebrating in a big way. To mark this special occasion, PVR and INOX cinemas have started a special SRK Film Festival where his most loved movies will be shown again on the big screen.

The Magic of Shah Rukh Khan

For more than 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan known as the King of Bollywood has ruled the hearts of millions. From playing romantic heroes to powerful action roles, he has done it all.

He began his career as a middle-class boy from Delhi with big dreams and became one of the biggest stars in the world. His fans love him not only for his movies but also for his charm, humor, and kindness.

SRK Film Festival Across India

PVR and INOX have come together to celebrate his 60th birthday by showing some of his most famous films in theatres across India. The festival starts on October 31 and includes hits like:

Main Hoon Na

Devdas

Om Shanti Om

Dil Se

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Chennai Express

Jawan

Fan

Hyderabad Screenings Schedule

Here’s when and where you can watch SRK’s films in Hyderabad during the festival:

• Jawan (Hindi) – October 31, November 2 & 3 at INOX: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

• Main Hoon Na (Hindi) – October 31 at INOX: Prism Mall, Hyderabad

• Chennai Express – October 31 and November 3 at Cinepolis: TNR North City, Suchitra & Cinepolis: Sudha Cinemas

• Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa – November 1 and 3 at INOX: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

• Dil Se – November 2 at INOX: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

• Devdas (2002) – October 31, November 1 and 2 at PVR: Musarambagh, Hyderabad

• Om Shanti Om (Hindi) – October 31 and November 1 at PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta

• Fan (Hindi) – November 3 at 5 PM at PVR ICON: Hitech, Madhapur

Fans in Hyderabad Ready to Celebrate

Fans in Hyderabad are very excited. Many are planning to watch multiple movies, take pictures, and celebrate with cakes and posters. Some fan clubs are also organizing small meetups and group screenings.