7-year-old crushed to death in Hyderabad’s Dundigal

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy died after an iron gate fell on him in Hyderabad’s Dundigal area on Thursday, November 13.

The incident occurred in the Bowrampet area when the boy, identified as Aakash, was playing with his younger brother.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Dundigal police said, “The incident occurred when the boy was playing at a construction site, and the gate, which was standing against the wall, fell on him. A case has been registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).”

The police further stated that Aakash was a class 1 student, who lived with his parents, Naveen and Meena who had migrated to Hyderabad from Medak district 10 years ago. Aakash’s grandparents, Yadaiah and Pochamma, work as watchman and domestic help at an under-construction building in the area.

On Thursday, Aakash and his brother accompanied their grandmother to the construction site, where the tragedy occurred.