Telangana excise department seizes 2.5 kg Ganja in Hyderabad

The accused were trying to sell ganja at the BC Study circle near KBR Park.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th November 2025 10:10 am IST
Telangana excise department seizes liquor and Ganja in Hyderabad
Telangana excise department seizes liquor and Ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department on Thursday, November 13 arrested three people in Hyderabad’ and seized 2.5 kg ganja from them.

The accused identified as P Vemesh, K Devi Charan, and Y Hemanth. They were arrested by Hyderabad enforcement team circle inspector Chandrashekhar Goud and his team following a raid in Banjara Hills. The accused were trying to sell ganja at the BC Study circle near KBR Park.

Apart from ganja, the excise police seized two motorcycles and two cell phones from the accused. The accused and the seized material were handed over to the Ameerpet excise police.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

48 liquor bottles seized

In a separate incident, the Telangana excise department seized 48 non duty liquor bottles at Pahadi shareef. The excise department conducted a vehicle inspection drive based on the information that non-duty paid liquor was being supplied from Goa, Delhi and Haryana.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th November 2025 10:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button