Telangana excise department seizes 2.5 kg Ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department on Thursday, November 13 arrested three people in Hyderabad’ and seized 2.5 kg ganja from them.

The accused identified as P Vemesh, K Devi Charan, and Y Hemanth. They were arrested by Hyderabad enforcement team circle inspector Chandrashekhar Goud and his team following a raid in Banjara Hills. The accused were trying to sell ganja at the BC Study circle near KBR Park.

Apart from ganja, the excise police seized two motorcycles and two cell phones from the accused. The accused and the seized material were handed over to the Ameerpet excise police.

48 liquor bottles seized

In a separate incident, the Telangana excise department seized 48 non duty liquor bottles at Pahadi shareef. The excise department conducted a vehicle inspection drive based on the information that non-duty paid liquor was being supplied from Goa, Delhi and Haryana.