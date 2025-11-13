Car left abandoned under Kacheguda underpass, probe on

Hyderabad: A car was found abandoned under the Chaderghat-Gol Khana underpass near the Kacheguda railway station on Thursday, November 13.

Bomb and dog squad teams were immediately rushed to the spot after a complaint was made to the police.

Speaking to reporters, East Zone DCP B Balaswamy said that the vehicle belongs to a person named Balaji who had lent it to another person named Sameer. They suspect that Sameer might have been drunk and abandoned his car in his inebriated condition.

No explosives or suspicious objects were found during inspection, and police will be removing the car to restore normal traffic flow.