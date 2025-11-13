Car left abandoned under Kacheguda underpass, probe on

Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 13th November 2025 9:20 pm IST
Car found abandoned under Kacheguda underpass

Hyderabad: A car was found abandoned under the Chaderghat-Gol Khana underpass near the Kacheguda railway station on Thursday, November 13.

Bomb and dog squad teams were immediately rushed to the spot after a complaint was made to the police.

Speaking to reporters, East Zone DCP B Balaswamy said that the vehicle belongs to a person named Balaji who had lent it to another person named Sameer. They suspect that Sameer might have been drunk and abandoned his car in his inebriated condition.

