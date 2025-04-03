7-yr-old found dead near Mir Alam Tank, police suspect murder

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy was found dead near Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad, with police suspecting murder due to fatal head injuries.

According to reports, the unidentified assailants allegedly killed the child by striking him on the head with stones before dumping his body near Mir Alam Tank under the Attapur police station limits.

Locals discovered the body in Golden City and alerted the police, who have since registered a case. Authorities are working to establish the boy’s identity and are scanning missing persons’ reports from multiple police stations in Hyderabad.

Further investigation is ongoing.



