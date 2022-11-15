700 crore worth project to redevelop Secunderabad Railway station: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy announced the upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station with a sanction of rupees 700 crores on Monday.
“Secunderabad will soon turn out to be the best railway station in Telangana with modern infrastructure facilities and improved architectural design,” said Kishan reddy after visiting the station and reviewing the redevelopment plans.
Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy said that “Our plan is to provide ultra-modern facilities in the station for the passengers. Efforts will be made to develop the station as the best in the entire state,” he added.
He stated that the project was being undertaken in a phased manner to avoid any disruption to train operations.
He further informed the media that Secunderabad station was being redeveloped with airport-like infrastructural facilities with a vision to suit the requirements of passengers up to the next 40 years.
Amenities included under the new project of Secunderabad Railway Station
Briefing about the amenities included in the new project, the minister stated that the redevelopment plan of the said railway station shall include modern passenger amenities, modern architecture, modern technology, and comfort pertaining to all passengers.
- Redevelopment works are scheduled to be undertaken in 3 phases, where the first phase work will be completed in 16 months, the second phase in 28 months, and the third phase work would be completed in 36 months.
- The new building will be equipped with 26 lifts, 32 escalators, and a number of travelators to ease the movement of passengers throughout the station.
- A new station building would come up on the North-side with G 3 floors and a South-side building with G 3 floors and a double-story sky concourse.
- Separate entry and exit blocks for the convenience of the passengers.
- The drop-off and pick-up locations would be made to avoid cross movements of arrival and departure of passengers and vehicular movements.
- Multi-level underground car parking facilities to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.
- Modernized facilities including electronic sign boards on all platforms for the convenience of passengers.