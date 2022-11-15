700 crore worth project to redevelop Secunderabad Railway station: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy announced the upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station with a sanction of rupees 700 crores on Monday.



“Secunderabad will soon turn out to be the best railway station in Telangana with modern infrastructure facilities and improved architectural design,” said Kishan reddy after visiting the station and reviewing the redevelopment plans.



Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy said that “Our plan is to provide ultra-modern facilities in the station for the passengers. Efforts will be made to develop the station as the best in the entire state,” he added.

He stated that the project was being undertaken in a phased manner to avoid any disruption to train operations.



He further informed the media that Secunderabad station was being redeveloped with airport-like infrastructural facilities with a vision to suit the requirements of passengers up to the next 40 years.

Amenities included under the new project of Secunderabad Railway Station

Briefing about the amenities included in the new project, the minister stated that the redevelopment plan of the said railway station shall include modern passenger amenities, modern architecture, modern technology, and comfort pertaining to all passengers.