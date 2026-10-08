7,000 TGSRTC buses to run during Dasara in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate 7,000 special buses to clear the rush during Dasara vacation in the state.

Out of all the buses, 3533 buses will be operated from the Karimnagar zone, while 431 will be operated from Adilabad, 719 from Nizamabad, 1,175 from Karimnagar, 530 from Warangal, 678 from Khammam and 2,155 from Hyderabad.

At least 645 buses will ply from Mahabubnagar, while 255 will ply from Medak, 815 from Nalgonda and 440 from Rangareddy, in addition to 1312 special services from the Greater Hyderabad zone. A large number of passengers are likely to travel on October 9, 10, 16 and 17.

The TGSRTC management has planned to ensure special buses are available on the aforementioned days, and has made appropriate arrangements for return journeys on October 25 and 26.