71 year old killed, 20 injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar: One person was killed and 20 others injured when militants attacked a security forces party in Srinagar city on Sunday, police said.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at a joint party of the security forces in Amira Kadal area in the afternoon.

“Twenty one persons were injured in this explosion including one cop and 20 civilians.

“All the injured were shifted to hospital where a 64-year-old civilian succumbed,” a police official said.

Doctors at the S.M.H.S hospital in Srinagar, where the injured were shifted, said all the injured 20 persons are stable.

Senior police and CRPF officers reached the spot immediately. The area was cordoned off for searches to nab the militants.