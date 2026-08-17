73 lakh deleted from Telangana voter list, Hyderabad sees highest

Hyderabad: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has shrunk the voter list of all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, as 73 lakh voters have been deleted.

Various reasons are behind the dip. They are now listed under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Duplication and Death) category.

SIR removed 19 lakh from Hyderabad voter list

From the voter list of Hyderabad, 19,41,444 names have been deleted, which is the highest among districts in Telangana. Out of them, 1,56,392 have been marked dead, 2,99,850 were untraceable, 13,45,333 permanently shifted, 99,264 already enrolled and 40,605 have been deleted for other reasons.

Among constituencies in Hyderabad, the highest deletion has been witnessed in Malakpet, which is 1,47,779. It is followed by Musheerabad with 1,40,070 deletions. The least deletions are witnessed in Charminar, which is 94,174.

In terms of percentage, the highest deletion is in Musheerabad with 45.17 per cent. It is followed by Malakpet with 44.76 per cent. The least deletion is in Bahadurpura with 34.57 per cent.

Following is the constituency-wise number of voters deleted.

Constituency name Number of electors as on June 10, 2026 Total electors digitised Total ASDD Musheerabad 3,10,116 1,70,046 1,40,070 Malakpet 3,30,191 1,82,392 1,47,799 Amberpet 2,82,314 1,62,011 1,20,303 Khairatabad 2,93,667 1,70,195 1,23,472 Jubilee Hills 4,06,729 2,27,219 1,79,510 Sanathnagar 2,54,030 1,39,899 1,14,131 Nampally 3,45,940 2,08,814 1,37,126 Karwan 3,83,190 2,41,424 1,41,766 Goshamahal 2,75,208 1,65,060 1,10,148 Charminar 2,37,483 1,43,309 94,174 Chandrayangutta 3,77,300 2,28,431 1,48,869 Yakutpura 3,74,948 2,19,966 1,54,982 Bahadurpura 3,51,023 2,29,673 1,21,350 Secunderabad 2,68,951 1,66,241 1,02,710 Secunderabad Cantt 2,45,579 1,40,545 1,05,034 Total 47,36,669 27,95,225 19,41,444

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12 lakh deleted from Ranga Reddy

Among the districts, the highest deletion is witnessed in Hyderabad, as the voter list of the district shrank by over 19 lakh. It is followed by Ranga Reddy district with 12,87,091 deletions.

Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 10,71,566 deletions, which is 35.97 per cent of the total electors before the SIR.

The least deletions were witnessed in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, which is 26,121.

The following is the district-wise number of voters deleted.

District name Number of electors as on June 10, 2026 Total electors digitised Total ASDD Kumaram Bheem Asifabad 4,55,596 4,07,457 48,139 Mancherial 6,61,467 5,46,999 1,14,468 Adilabad 4,66,784 4,03,625 63,159 Nirmal 7,55,344 6,42,174 1,13,170 Nizamabad 14,39,734 12,28,064 2,11,670 Kamareddy 6,96,006 6,11,738 84,268 Jagtial 7,21,032 6,46,294 74,738 Peddapalli 7,12,157 6,31,018 81,139 Karimnagar 10,89,090 9,11,988 1,77,102 Rajanna Sircilla 4,75,694 4,17,127 58,567 Sangareddy 14,57,436 11,59,158 2,98,278 Medak 4,53,140 4,10,204 42,936 Siddipet 9,92,967 8,74,181 1,18,786 Rangareddy 36,99,743 24,12,652 12,87,091 Vikarabad 10,17,671 8,07,374 2,10,297 Medchal Malkajgiri 29,79,130 19,07,564 10,71,566 Hyderabad 47,36,669 27,95,225 19,41,444 Mahabubnagar 7,32,488 6,29,402 1,03,086 Nagarkurnool 7,31,632 6,18,592 1,13,040 Wanaparthy 2,75,570 2,37,006 38,564 Jogulamba Gadwal 5,03,859 4,39,934 63,925 Nalgonda 15,16,253 13,57,618 1,58,635 Suryapet 10,08,252 9,11,945 96,307 Yadadri Bhongiri 4,59,943 4,33,822 26,121 Jangaon 7,67,484 7,03,593 63,891 Mahabubabad 4,84,935 4,36,956 47,979 Warangal 7,76,953 6,78,540 98,413 Hanumakonda 5,09,014 4,07,317 1,01,697 Jayashankar Bhupalpalle 2,77,882 2,41,964 35,918 Bhadradri 9,96,198 8,63,413 1,32,785 Khammam 12,43,781 10,85,927 1,57,854 Mulugu 2,36,970 2,09,128 27,842 Narayanpet 4,95,574 4,19,214 76,360 Total 3,38,26,448 2,64,87,213 73,39,235

These numbers are likely to change as, during the ‘Claims and objections’ period, electors who are left out can submit ‘FORM 6’ to get back on the voter list.