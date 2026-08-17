73 lakh deleted from Telangana voter list, Hyderabad sees highest

From the voter list of Hyderabad, 19,41,444 names have been deleted.

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73 lakh deleted from Telangana voter list, Hyderabad sees highest
73 lakh deleted from Telangana voter list, Hyderabad sees highest

Hyderabad: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has shrunk the voter list of all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, as 73 lakh voters have been deleted.

Various reasons are behind the dip. They are now listed under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Duplication and Death) category.

SIR removed 19 lakh from Hyderabad voter list

From the voter list of Hyderabad, 19,41,444 names have been deleted, which is the highest among districts in Telangana. Out of them, 1,56,392 have been marked dead, 2,99,850 were untraceable, 13,45,333 permanently shifted, 99,264 already enrolled and 40,605 have been deleted for other reasons.

Subhan Bakery

Among constituencies in Hyderabad, the highest deletion has been witnessed in Malakpet, which is 1,47,779. It is followed by Musheerabad with 1,40,070 deletions. The least deletions are witnessed in Charminar, which is 94,174.

In terms of percentage, the highest deletion is in Musheerabad with 45.17 per cent. It is followed by Malakpet with 44.76 per cent. The least deletion is in Bahadurpura with 34.57 per cent.

Following is the constituency-wise number of voters deleted.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Constituency nameNumber of electors as on June 10, 2026Total electors digitisedTotal ASDD
Musheerabad3,10,1161,70,0461,40,070
Malakpet3,30,1911,82,3921,47,799
Amberpet2,82,3141,62,0111,20,303
Khairatabad2,93,6671,70,1951,23,472
Jubilee Hills4,06,7292,27,2191,79,510
Sanathnagar2,54,0301,39,8991,14,131
Nampally3,45,9402,08,8141,37,126
Karwan3,83,1902,41,4241,41,766
Goshamahal2,75,2081,65,0601,10,148
Charminar2,37,4831,43,30994,174
Chandrayangutta3,77,3002,28,4311,48,869
Yakutpura3,74,9482,19,9661,54,982
Bahadurpura3,51,0232,29,6731,21,350
Secunderabad2,68,9511,66,2411,02,710
Secunderabad Cantt2,45,5791,40,5451,05,034
Total47,36,66927,95,22519,41,444

12 lakh deleted from Ranga Reddy

Among the districts, the highest deletion is witnessed in Hyderabad, as the voter list of the district shrank by over 19 lakh. It is followed by Ranga Reddy district with 12,87,091 deletions.

Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 10,71,566 deletions, which is 35.97 per cent of the total electors before the SIR.

The least deletions were witnessed in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, which is 26,121.

The following is the district-wise number of voters deleted.

District nameNumber of electors as on June 10, 2026Total electors digitisedTotal ASDD
Kumaram Bheem Asifabad4,55,5964,07,45748,139
Mancherial6,61,4675,46,9991,14,468
Adilabad4,66,7844,03,62563,159
Nirmal7,55,3446,42,1741,13,170
Nizamabad14,39,73412,28,0642,11,670
Kamareddy6,96,0066,11,73884,268
Jagtial7,21,0326,46,29474,738
Peddapalli7,12,1576,31,01881,139
Karimnagar10,89,0909,11,9881,77,102
Rajanna Sircilla4,75,6944,17,12758,567
Sangareddy14,57,43611,59,1582,98,278
Medak4,53,1404,10,20442,936
Siddipet9,92,9678,74,1811,18,786
Rangareddy36,99,74324,12,65212,87,091
Vikarabad10,17,6718,07,3742,10,297
Medchal Malkajgiri29,79,13019,07,56410,71,566
Hyderabad47,36,66927,95,22519,41,444
Mahabubnagar7,32,4886,29,4021,03,086
Nagarkurnool7,31,6326,18,5921,13,040
Wanaparthy2,75,5702,37,00638,564
Jogulamba Gadwal5,03,8594,39,93463,925
Nalgonda15,16,25313,57,6181,58,635
Suryapet10,08,2529,11,94596,307
Yadadri Bhongiri4,59,9434,33,82226,121
Jangaon7,67,4847,03,59363,891
Mahabubabad4,84,9354,36,95647,979
Warangal7,76,9536,78,54098,413
Hanumakonda5,09,0144,07,3171,01,697
Jayashankar Bhupalpalle2,77,8822,41,96435,918
Bhadradri9,96,1988,63,4131,32,785
Khammam12,43,78110,85,9271,57,854
Mulugu2,36,9702,09,12827,842
Narayanpet4,95,5744,19,21476,360
Total3,38,26,4482,64,87,21373,39,235

These numbers are likely to change as, during the ‘Claims and objections’ period, electors who are left out can submit ‘FORM 6’ to get back on the voter list.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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