73 lakh deleted from Telangana voter list, Hyderabad sees highest

Hyderabad: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has shrunk the voter list of all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, as 73 lakh voters have been deleted.
Various reasons are behind the dip. They are now listed under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Duplication and Death) category.
SIR removed 19 lakh from Hyderabad voter list
From the voter list of Hyderabad, 19,41,444 names have been deleted, which is the highest among districts in Telangana. Out of them, 1,56,392 have been marked dead, 2,99,850 were untraceable, 13,45,333 permanently shifted, 99,264 already enrolled and 40,605 have been deleted for other reasons.
Among constituencies in Hyderabad, the highest deletion has been witnessed in Malakpet, which is 1,47,779. It is followed by Musheerabad with 1,40,070 deletions. The least deletions are witnessed in Charminar, which is 94,174.
In terms of percentage, the highest deletion is in Musheerabad with 45.17 per cent. It is followed by Malakpet with 44.76 per cent. The least deletion is in Bahadurpura with 34.57 per cent.
Following is the constituency-wise number of voters deleted.
|Constituency name
|Number of electors as on June 10, 2026
|Total electors digitised
|Total ASDD
|Musheerabad
|3,10,116
|1,70,046
|1,40,070
|Malakpet
|3,30,191
|1,82,392
|1,47,799
|Amberpet
|2,82,314
|1,62,011
|1,20,303
|Khairatabad
|2,93,667
|1,70,195
|1,23,472
|Jubilee Hills
|4,06,729
|2,27,219
|1,79,510
|Sanathnagar
|2,54,030
|1,39,899
|1,14,131
|Nampally
|3,45,940
|2,08,814
|1,37,126
|Karwan
|3,83,190
|2,41,424
|1,41,766
|Goshamahal
|2,75,208
|1,65,060
|1,10,148
|Charminar
|2,37,483
|1,43,309
|94,174
|Chandrayangutta
|3,77,300
|2,28,431
|1,48,869
|Yakutpura
|3,74,948
|2,19,966
|1,54,982
|Bahadurpura
|3,51,023
|2,29,673
|1,21,350
|Secunderabad
|2,68,951
|1,66,241
|1,02,710
|Secunderabad Cantt
|2,45,579
|1,40,545
|1,05,034
|Total
|47,36,669
|27,95,225
|19,41,444
12 lakh deleted from Ranga Reddy
Among the districts, the highest deletion is witnessed in Hyderabad, as the voter list of the district shrank by over 19 lakh. It is followed by Ranga Reddy district with 12,87,091 deletions.
Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 10,71,566 deletions, which is 35.97 per cent of the total electors before the SIR.
The least deletions were witnessed in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, which is 26,121.
The following is the district-wise number of voters deleted.
|District name
|Number of electors as on June 10, 2026
|Total electors digitised
|Total ASDD
|Kumaram Bheem Asifabad
|4,55,596
|4,07,457
|48,139
|Mancherial
|6,61,467
|5,46,999
|1,14,468
|Adilabad
|4,66,784
|4,03,625
|63,159
|Nirmal
|7,55,344
|6,42,174
|1,13,170
|Nizamabad
|14,39,734
|12,28,064
|2,11,670
|Kamareddy
|6,96,006
|6,11,738
|84,268
|Jagtial
|7,21,032
|6,46,294
|74,738
|Peddapalli
|7,12,157
|6,31,018
|81,139
|Karimnagar
|10,89,090
|9,11,988
|1,77,102
|Rajanna Sircilla
|4,75,694
|4,17,127
|58,567
|Sangareddy
|14,57,436
|11,59,158
|2,98,278
|Medak
|4,53,140
|4,10,204
|42,936
|Siddipet
|9,92,967
|8,74,181
|1,18,786
|Rangareddy
|36,99,743
|24,12,652
|12,87,091
|Vikarabad
|10,17,671
|8,07,374
|2,10,297
|Medchal Malkajgiri
|29,79,130
|19,07,564
|10,71,566
|Hyderabad
|47,36,669
|27,95,225
|19,41,444
|Mahabubnagar
|7,32,488
|6,29,402
|1,03,086
|Nagarkurnool
|7,31,632
|6,18,592
|1,13,040
|Wanaparthy
|2,75,570
|2,37,006
|38,564
|Jogulamba Gadwal
|5,03,859
|4,39,934
|63,925
|Nalgonda
|15,16,253
|13,57,618
|1,58,635
|Suryapet
|10,08,252
|9,11,945
|96,307
|Yadadri Bhongiri
|4,59,943
|4,33,822
|26,121
|Jangaon
|7,67,484
|7,03,593
|63,891
|Mahabubabad
|4,84,935
|4,36,956
|47,979
|Warangal
|7,76,953
|6,78,540
|98,413
|Hanumakonda
|5,09,014
|4,07,317
|1,01,697
|Jayashankar Bhupalpalle
|2,77,882
|2,41,964
|35,918
|Bhadradri
|9,96,198
|8,63,413
|1,32,785
|Khammam
|12,43,781
|10,85,927
|1,57,854
|Mulugu
|2,36,970
|2,09,128
|27,842
|Narayanpet
|4,95,574
|4,19,214
|76,360
|Total
|3,38,26,448
|2,64,87,213
|73,39,235
These numbers are likely to change as, during the ‘Claims and objections’ period, electors who are left out can submit ‘FORM 6’ to get back on the voter list.