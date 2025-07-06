732 drunk driving cases registered in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: Traffic police in the commissionerates of Cyberabad and Hyderabad registered 627 and 105 drunk driving cases respectively, between Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5.

Drunk driving cases in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, traffic police produced 105 individuals booked for drunk driving before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Nampally. They were arrested within the limits of Abids, Chikkadpally, and Saifabad traffic police stations.

A total fine of Rs 2,39,000 was imposed by the court on individuals caught drunk driving.

Seventy-five individuals were fined a total amount of Rs 2,100, while Rs 3,100 were imposed on 12, and one person was given a court rising (detention until the court rises) and fined Rs 3,300.

Seventeen individuals were sentenced to imprisonment and fined Rs 41,000.

Also Read Hyderabad traffic police crack down on drunk driving, 133 jailed in June

Drunk driving cases in Cyberabad

Police in Cyberabad booked 458 two-wheelers, 39 three-wheelers, 116 four-wheelers, and 14 heavy vehicles.

Out of the 627 offenders caught, 548 had blood alcohol concentration (BAC) between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml. Forty-eight offenders had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml and 31 offenders had BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml.

The permissible limit of alcohol level in blood while driving is 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

Police have warned that any individual found driving in an inebriated condition and causing a fatal accident, will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.