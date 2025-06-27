Hyderabad traffic police crack down on drunk driving, 133 jailed in June

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police have registered 3,353 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol in a concerted drive against drunk driving till June 26 this month. Up to 5,321 charge sheets, including pending cases, were produced in various courts of Hyderabad, leading to 133 criminals being sentenced to prison.

The courts have also levied a substantial total fine of Rs 1.14 crore (Rs 1,14,87,600) on offenders. All such persons who were awarded imprisonment were lodged in Chanchalguda Jail, the officials said.

38 drivers were sentenced and imprisoned on June 25 alone in a one-day crackdown.

Imprisonment duration details:

3 individuals were sentenced for 14 days

2 individuals for 10 days

128 individuals were sentenced for between 1 to 6 days

The Hyderabad traffic police reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving and appealed to commuters to assist in ensuring road safety.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, has reaffirmed that the drive would be taken forward with unrelenting effort to provide the safety of all road users.