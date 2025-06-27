Hyderabad firm leaves 15 Indian workers stranded in UAE without pay

Hyderabad: In a distressing case of migrant labour exploitation, 15 Indian workers have been left stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without wages, food, or water, after being recruited by Hyderabad-based utility firm Masai Contracting LLC.

The workers, hailing from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh and Giridih districts, were hired by contractor Tirupati Ranga Reddy and sent to the UAE in January 2024. Initially deployed in Dubai to lay transmission lines, they were later shifted to Hamim, a remote area on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, where their situation drastically worsened.

Churaman Mahto, one of the stranded workers, said they were promised a monthly salary of Dirham 1,700 (Rs 39,579) and were asked to pay for their own flight tickets. The company had committed to cover housing and electricity expenses. “For the first few weeks, things seemed fine. But for the past three months, we haven’t received any pay,” said Churaman, who has previously worked in Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

“This morning, Ranga Reddy finally answered our call after days of ignoring us,” he told Siasat.com over the phone. “He promised to send one month’s salary by Monday and said the rest would be discussed later.”

Recently, the group received only Rs 600 to share among eight men, leaving them unable to afford food or basic supplies. With no funds to cover rent or utilities, their landlord disconnected the water supply and served them with an eviction notice.

The plight of the group came to light after a video appeal by the workers went viral on social media, in which they urged the Indian government to intervene and help them return home safely.

Watch their video appeal

Migrant rights activist Sikandar Ali is currently assisting the workers and liaising with Indian officials. The Jharkhand State Migrant Control Room confirmed it is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Dubai, following directions from the Chief Minister’s Office.

In a separate development, the bodies of two deceased migrant workers from Jobar panchayat, under Bishnugarh police station limits, are still awaiting repatriation from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

These incidents underscore the persistent vulnerabilities faced by Indian workers in Gulf countries, particularly those recruited through informal or unregulated channels. Despite these risks, thousands continue to seek overseas employment in pursuit of better livelihoods.