74 artificial Ganesh immersion centers setup across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion this year by setting up 74 artificial immersion centres across the city.

These efforts are aimed at reducing the burden on major water bodies while providing devotees with nearby facilities for safe immersion rituals.

To ensure smooth operations, GHMC has deployed a comprehensive system at each immersion centre. An officer-in-charge, a nodal officer, and the concerned deputy commissioner will oversee the arrangements, a press release informed.

Staff to function round the clock

In addition, sanitation workers, cranes, medical camps, control rooms, and waste-removal vehicles have been provided. The staff will function in three shifts to ensure round-the-clock supervision and cleanliness throughout the immersion process.

While idol immersion is permitted in 20 main water bodies such as Hussain Sagar, Saroor Nagar Pond, IDL Lake, Safilguda Pond, and Sunnam Pond, the civic body has established artificial facilities to ease congestion.

These include temporary portable water tanks, temporary excavation ponds, and permanent baby ponds spread across various GHMC zones. By distributing the immersion centres across the city, authorities aim to save devotees from travelling long distances while at the same time protecting the natural lakes of Hyderabad from excessive pollution.

24 temporary water tanks, 23 excavation ponds

According to GHMC officials, 24 temporary portable water tanks and 23 temporary excavation ponds have been made ready at strategic locations across the city.

In addition, 27 permanent baby ponds in different zones, including Cherlapalli Lake, Nagol Pond, Neknampur Lake, Necklace Road, Durgam Pond, Nallagandla Lake, Sanjeevaiah Park, and Safilguda, will also be utilised for immersion.