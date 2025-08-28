GHMC fills potholes ahead of Ganesh procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Continuous rains have damaged city roads, leaving thousands of potholes and causing serious inconvenience to commuters.

In view of Vinayaka Chaturthi, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched special drives to repair roads on a war footing. GHMC Chief Engineer Sahdev Ratnakar said that over 13,000 potholes have formed since the start of the monsoon, of which more than 10,000 have already been filled.

Divisional teams have been deployed to speed up the repairs, using a mix of asphalt and concrete. Zone-wise progress so far includes:

LB Nagar Zone: 2,360 out of 2,868 potholes repaired

Charminar Zone: 1,774 out of 2,227 repaired

Khairatabad Zone: 1,316 out of 1,721 repaired

Serilingampally Zone: 1,290 out of 1,938 repaired

Kukatpally Zone: 1,649 out of 1,941 repaired

Secunderabad Zone: 1,722 out of 2,425 repaired

Officials said the remaining potholes will also be covered soon to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festive season.