75th UN Peacekeepers Day

Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 29th May 2023 12:13 pm IST
New Delhi: UN Resident Coordinator for India Shombi Sharp goes to lay a wreath to commemorate the 75th UN Peacekeepers Day, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

