76% of Indian IT leaders struggle to drive business priorities with data: Report

New Delhi: About 76 per cent of Indian analytics and IT leaders have said they struggle to drive business priorities with data, a new report showed on Monday.

According to the enterprise software major Salesforce, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are fast-moving, and companies are eager to profit from new iterations like generative AI, and 76 per cent of Indian business leaders are worried about missing out on its benefits.

This puts pressure on data management teams to power algorithms with high-quality data. About 92 per cent of analytics and IT leaders said advances in AI make data management a high priority.

“Generative AI is intensifying the need for real-time personalisation and increased business efficiencies, and analytics. IT leaders are racing to fortify their data foundations which include, data quality, stronger security, and AI-readiness to harness the full power of AI,” said Arun Kumar Parameswaran, MD – Sales, Salesforce India.

The report surveyed over 10,000 analytics, IT, and business leaders across 18 countries, including 300 from India.

According to the report, only 55 per cent of Indian business leaders are completely confident in their data accuracy.

The biggest hurdle for Indian business leaders is security threats, while analytics and IT leaders cite security threats as their number one data challenge, the report noted.

Moreover, the report said that to maximise data value and trust, analytics and IT leaders lean on data governance.

Around 94 per cent of Indian analytics and IT leaders use data governance to ensure and certify baseline data quality.

Nearly 84 per cent of them are investing more in data training in the next year to strengthen internal data culture.