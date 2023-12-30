76 terrorists killed in 2023, including 55 foreigners: J&K DGP

Jammu: J&K DGP R.R. Swain said on Saturday that 76 terrorists, including 55 foreigners, have been killed in the UT in 2023.

Addressing a media conference here, the DGP said, “As many as 76 terrorists, including 55 foreign terrorists, were killed in 42 operations om 2023. Also, 291 overground workers (OGWs) working for the terrorists were arrested while 89 terror modules were busted.

“We are passing through a very historical phase. The number of youth joining terror ranks has decreased. There has been 80 per cent decline in recruitment of youth in terrorist ranks, from 113 in 2022 to 22 in 2023. Civilian killings by terrorists too have decreased, from 31 in 2022 to 14 in 2023.

“There has been 60 per cent decline in terror related crimes from 125 in 2022 to 46 in 2023. The frequency of terror related incidents has also decreased.”

The DGP also said that during 2023, there have been no ‘Hartals’ called by the separatist.

These were previously mostly amplified through social media, but now there is no impact of such propaganda, he said.

People have stopped responding to these calls as the common man is moving towards peace and order, the DGP added.

“No civilian life was lost in 2023 in maintaining law and order. In 2022, 24 policemen were martyred while in 2023, four policemen were martyred. Though statistics do not underline the real picture, it gives some rough idea about the situation on the ground.

“A total of 99 properties of separatists and terrorists worth Rs 170 crore were attached and bank accounts frozen in 2023. Two terror outfits, JK Democratic Freedom Party of Shabir Shah and JK Muslim League of Masarat Alam were banned under the UAPA this year,” the DGP said.

He added that terrorist and separatist network is coupled with narco terror. In 2023, 10.29 crore worth drug money was seized.

The DGP said that the war against the narrative of distorting information and the misuse of freedom of expression to incite, glorify and encourage terror has carried forward.

There have been 8,000 false Facebook accounts, most of them being run from across the border against whom action has been taken.

He also said that 371 gallantry awards were given to cops in 2023 for their exemplary work against terrorism in J&K.