769 vehicles delivered under Dalit Bandhu scheme in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: The state minister of BC welfare and civil supplies, Gangula Kamalakar distributed vehicles to the Dalits during a ceremony held at Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday. The beneficiaries received 769 automobiles worth a total value of Rs. 94.84 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Kamalakar stated that the Dalit Bandhu initiative was made by the chief minister to further the ambitions of Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, and Babu Jagjivan Ram, as well as to boost the economic condition of Dalits.

“The Telangana administration has set an example for the rest of the country by adopting a slew of social programs aimed at lifting up the country’s most vulnerable citizens. Dalits who used to work as drivers and cleaners were now purchasing transportation vehicles,” he said.

Siasat.com approached the district PRO Kaleem to understand how vehicles like the JCBs and tractors cost way more than the scheme’s bracket of Rs 10 lakh. He said that two or three families together were given one vehicle according to their wish.

The event was attended by ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, and others.