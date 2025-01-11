7th International Kite Festival in Hyderabad from January 13-15

Hyderabad: The 7th International Kite Festival is set to take place in Hyderabad from January 13 to 15, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

The state tourism and cultural department is organizing this vibrant event at Parade Grounds, inviting both national and international kite flyers.

International participation

Kite enthusiasts from various countries including Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands will be participating in the event.

A total of 50 international kite flyers are expected to showcase their skills. Additionally, 60 local participants from states such as Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will also join the festivities.

Facilities and timings

The festival will feature kite displays every day from 10 am to 8 pm. Organizers are setting up shamiana tents and drinking water facilities for visitors.

Sweet festival on the side

There will also be play areas for children. Alongside the kite festival, a sweets festival will be held, and traditional dishes and sweets from various states will be introduced.

Special stalls will be set up to showcase around 1,100 national and international sweets and flour-based dishes.

700 home makers to participate

This year’s event will also see participation from 700 home makers representing Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, and nine other countries.

The authorities anticipate approximately 1.5 million attendees over the three days of celebrations. Entry to the festival will be free.