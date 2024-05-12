8 Assam Police personnel fall ill after consuming wild mushrooms

North Lakhimpur: At least eight Assam Police personnel fell ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Dhemaji district on Sunday, a senior officer said.

The personnel belonging to the 22nd battalion were posted at Panbari near Gogamukh along the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

“The eight jawans consumed wild mushrooms for lunch on Sunday. After around 30 minutes of finishing their lunch, they fell ill and experienced dysentery and vomiting, following which they were taken to a health centre at Gogamukh,” he said.

The doctor attending to them said it was a case of food poisoning and referred them to Dhemaji Civil Hospital for better treatment, the officer.

“They are presently undergoing treatment at Dhemaji and their condition is stated to be stable,” he added.