Hyderabad is not just home to Tollywood superstars and business tycoons, but also several of India’s biggest sporting icons. Over the years, many celebrated athletes have chosen the City of Nizams as their base, building luxurious homes in upscale areas like Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Gachibowli and Kokapet, while some continue to stay connected to their roots in old city neighbourhoods.

From cricket legends to Olympic medalists, these stars own stunning properties that reflect both their success and personal journeys. Here’s a look at some top Indian sports celebrities who own lavish homes in Hyderabad.

Luxurious homes of sports celebrities in Hyderabad

1. Mohammed Siraj

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj owns a lavish multi-storey bungalow in the prestigious Film Nagar area near Jubilee Hills. Reportedly worth around Rs 13 crore, the luxurious home features modern earthy interiors, a personal gym and a dedicated wall showcasing his trophies and achievements. Siraj’s inspiring journey from Hyderabad to becoming one of India’s leading pacers makes his dream home even more special.

2. Tilak Varma

Young batting sensation Tilak Varma resides in a stylish multi-storey residence in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta area. Despite his rapid rise in Indian cricket, Tilak chose to rebuild his family home on the same plot where he grew up, staying emotionally connected to his roots. The renovated property reportedly includes modern interiors, a private gym and even a swimming pool.

3. VVS Laxman

Former Indian batting legend and cricket commentator VVS Laxman owns a beautiful long-standing residence in Hyderabad’s Manikonda area. Known for his elegant personality both on and off the field, Laxman’s home reflects simplicity, comfort and class, away from the spotlight.

4. Mithali Raj

Former India women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj lives in a serene and elegant family home in Jubilee Hills. The stylish residence reportedly blends traditional Indian architecture with modern aesthetics and has served as her base throughout her illustrious cricketing career. Mithali continues to remain one of Hyderabad’s most celebrated sports personalities.

5. PV Sindhu

Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu owns a luxurious three-storey bungalow in Film Nagar. Built on a hilltop, the minimalist and nature-inspired house offers panoramic views of Hyderabad city. Located close to her training centres in Gachibowli, the elegant home perfectly matches Sindhu’s disciplined yet modern lifestyle.

6. Saina Nehwal

Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal lives in a lavish bungalow in Gachibowli along with her husband and fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap. The luxurious property, reportedly worth around Rs 4.6 crore, is located in one of Hyderabad’s fastest-growing premium residential hubs.

7. Sania Mirza

Tennis icon Sania Mirza owns one of Hyderabad’s most talked-about celebrity homes in Film Nagar near Jubilee Hills. Her grand multi-storey villa, reportedly valued at around Rs 13 crore, was designed by her father and features a beautiful blend of European, Greek and modern architectural styles with elegant beige and brown interiors.

8. Jwala Gutta

Badminton star Jwala Gutta and actor husband Vishnu Vishal currently reside in a luxurious 5,700-square-foot apartment in Kokapet. The rapidly developing upscale neighbourhood has become a hotspot for celebrities and high-end residential projects in Hyderabad.