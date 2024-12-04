Inside PV Sindhu’s luxurious home in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu, India’s badminton icon and two-time Olympic medalist, is ready for a new chapter in her life. She is marrying Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Venkata Datta Sai on December 22, 2024, in Udaipur. The celebrations begin on December 20 with pre-wedding festivities and end with a grand reception in Hyderabad on December 24.

As PV Sindhu is all set to begin her new life, fans are curious to know everything about her. In this article, let’s have a look at her lavish abode in the City of Nizams.

PV Sindhu’s Beautiful Hyderabad Home

Sindhu’s house in Hyderabad is located at the plush area of Film Nagar in Jubilee Hills, offering stunning views of the city. The three-story home combines simplicity with elegance. The first two floors are for family living, with spacious bedrooms, a stylish dining room, and a functional kitchen. The third floor has a home theater and a terrace garden where Sindhu enjoys relaxing.

The athlete often shares glimpses of her luxurious abode on Instagram.

A Room of Achievements

The home’s highlight is her trophy room, displaying her medals and trophies. This space reflects her hard work and achievements, serving as a reminder of her incredible journey.

Luxurious Lifestyle

Sindhu lives a life of luxury, owning cars like,

BMW X5

BMW 320D

Mahindra Thar

Her endorsements with top brands like Li Ning, Maybelline, and Asian Paints have made her India’s highest-paid female athlete, with a net worth of Rs. 59 crore.