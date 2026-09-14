While thousands of worshippers travel to Makkah each year for spiritual reflection, navigating the city’s vast and fast-paced food scene is a key part of every pilgrim’s daily journey. Fueling up between prayer times requires a balance of convenience, cultural authenticity, and comfort. Whether you are looking for a quick post-Tawaf bite, a traditional floor-seated communal feast with family, or a coffee to recharge, Makkah has it all within walking distance of the Grand Mosque.

This curated guide by Siasat.com highlights eight must-try food spots near the Grand Mosque that offer an unforgettable taste of Makkah.

1. Mama Ghazzel

Located in the Clock Tower and Jabal Omar, Mama Ghazzel is a 24/7 eatery, making it a go-to stop for pilgrims. Must-try dishes here include their Shawarma Box, Bukhaari rice and chicken, foul, signature Mama Ghazzel Pie, Akkawi or Halloumi cheese pie, and Zatar.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

2. Al Romansiah

The perfect and most comforting post-Umrah meal is Al Romansiah’s lamb mandi. Its branches in Jabal Omar Towers and Aziziyah are known for their spacious, floor-seating dining rooms. Their lamb madghout, madfoon and kunafah are also a must-try.

3. Al Tazaj

A homegrown Saudi fast-food staple that offers a lighter, flame-roasted counter to heavy fried meals. Al Tazaj uses fresh, locally raised young chickens marinated in garlic, lime, and local spices, then barbecue-grilled to perfection. Their signature Farooj chicken, crispy burger, crispy pizza roll and the Al Tazaj broast are a must-try.

4. Al Baik

This Makkah food spots list cannot be complete without Al Baik. The quintessential fast-food joint, which is a post-Umrah rite of passage for many, is unbeatable. Apart from its broasted chicken, their chicken nuggets, fish nuggets, Spicy Big Baik sandwich, and shrimp meal cannot be missed.

5. Zaitoon Restaurant

Located in Jabal Omar, Zaitoon Restaurant is a comforting haven for pilgrims craving rich, authentic subcontinental flavours. Famous for serving high-quality Indian, Pakistani, and Mughlai staples, their Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, Chicken Karahi, and charcoal-grilled Seekh Kebabs are crowd favourites

6. Al Asemah Ice Cream

Al Asemah Ice Cream is a nostalgic, long-standing local institution known for its simple, budget-friendly cold treats right outside the Haram courtyard. When here, try the iconic “Mecca Mix”, a multi-flavour soft-serve swirl that layers vibrant flavours like mango, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and honey melon into a single towering cup or cone.

7. B Laban

The viral Egyptian dessert chain B Laban has taken the Middle East by storm draws a crowd of thousands of pilgrims every day in Makkah. Located in Clock Tower and several other spots in the city, it is a must-visit. When here, do not miss the Kashtuta, Koshary, Fazea Chocolate Cake and Cheese Bomb.

8. Ratio Speciality Coffee

A sleek representative of Saudi Arabia’s booming third-wave coffee scene, Ratio Coffee is a sanctuary for pilgrims needing to recharge. Their must-try includes Pistachio Latte, Spanish Latte, Ratio Latte with caramel, and tiramisu.