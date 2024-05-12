8 Best ways to celebrate Mother’s Day 2024 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Today is Mother’s Day, a special occasion to honor the incredible women who have shaped our lives with their love, sacrifice, and unwavering support. Though we have to thank our gorgrous moms everyday, this day specially provides an opportunity to express our gratitude and make our mothers feel cherished.

From bustling malls to serene picnic spots, there are numerous ways to celebrate this heartfelt day with our beloved moms in Hyderabad.

Mother’s Day Activities In Hyderabad

1. Malls: Endless Delights Under One Roof

Malls in Hyderabad offer a delightful blend of entertainment, shopping, and dining. Watch a movie together, explore the latest fashion trends, and indulge in delicious meals at the restaurants and food courts within the mall. Some of the best malls to visit in Hyderabad include Inorbit Mall, GVK One, Sarath City Capital, Hyderabad Central, among others.

2. Cafes: Cozy Conversations and Warm Moments

La Vie En Rose cafe in Gachibowli (Image Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad boasts a vibrant cafe culture. Ther are several cozy and aethetic cafes across the city, perfect for good conversations. Take your mother to a charming café, sip on coffee or tea, and create lasting memories.

3. Movies: Lights, Camera, Bonding!

Hyderabadis are passionate about cinema, and there’s no shortage of theatres. Choose a movie that aligns with your mother’s taste—whether it’s a gripping drama, a romantic comedy, or an action-packed thriller. Check out Book My Show for the information to know about the movies running across the theatres in the city.

4. Iconic Places: Unveiling the City’s Treasures

Well, if your Mumma is a history lover, then Hyderabad has got some amazing options to make her day. The City Of Nizams is steeped in history and culture, with iconic landmarks waiting to be explored. Visit the majestic Charminar to marvel at the grandeur of Golkonda Fort or Choumohalla Palace, these historic sites offer a glimpse into the city’s rich heritage.

5. Shopping Bazaars

Shopping at Charminar.

Which mom is not a shopoholic? She’s always up for a shopping date if you ask her, because it’s her favorite thing to do. Hyderabad has so many cool bazaars like Laad Bazaar, Qilwat Road, Shilparamam, Begum Bazar, and more. They’re all really interesting places to explore and shop at!

7. Picnics and Boating: Nature’s Embrace

Durgam Cheruvu (File photo)

Sometimes, all we need is a peaceful escape from our busy lives. Plan a picnic in one of Hyderabad’s lush parks, enjoy a leisurely boat ride, and bask in the tranquility of nature. Some of the best boating places include Durgamcheruvu, Hussain Sagar and many more.

8. Farmhouses: Private Retreats

Little Utopia Farmhouse (Instagram)

For those seeking privacy and peace places, farmhouses on the outskirts of Hyderabad are ideal. Book a farmhouse, gather your family, and celebrate Mother’s Day in a secluded and pleasant setting.

This Mother’s Day, let’s make our mothers feel cherished, loved, and appreciated. Whether it’s a heartfelt conversation over coffee or a day of exploration, the key is to celebrate the extraordinary women who have given us so much. Happy Mother’s Day!