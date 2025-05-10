8 from Telangana reach Delhi safely amid India-Pakistan conflict

Hyderabad: Eight people belonging to Telangana, who were in Jammu and Kashmir, have safely reached Telangana Bhavan in Delhi amid India-Pakistan military conflict, the state government said on Saturday, May 10.

The state government on Friday announced the establishment of a 24/7 control room at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to provide timely assistance, information, and support to the people of Telangana living in border states.

Telangana Bhavan becomes nodal centre for relief

The control room is fully operational to receive distress calls and coordinate rescue and support efforts. So far, around 30 distress calls have been received, an official release said on Saturday.

Close liaison is being maintained with the administrations of the border districts from where distress calls are being received, it said, adding that support is being extended to Telangana residents to move to safer areas.

“As of now, eight individuals from Jammu and Kashmir have safely reached Telangana Bhavan and are being looked after”, the release said.

Free food, medical aid and transport arranged

Arrangements are underway to ensure their safe return to their respective hometowns in Telangana, it said.

According to the release, the Telangana government has taken swift and comprehensive measures to assist citizens from Telangana currently stranded or returning from affected areas.

Under the directions of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi has been made the nodal centre for coordination and relief.

Free food and lodging are being provided at Telangana Bhavan to all Telangana citizens returning from the border states. Wherever necessary, accommodations are being arranged outside as well, it said.

A medical camp has been organised at Telangana Bhavan to conduct immediate health check-ups, provide care and give transportation assistance to reach airports and railway stations for safe onward journeys.

Telangana Bhavan is also in constant coordination with the central government, receiving the latest updates and instructions regarding the ground situation and safety protocols, the release added.

The control room can be reached via landline at 011-23380556.

Amid the rising India-Pakistan tensions, the deputy chief minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, during a high-level committee meeting on Thursday, May 9, emphasised the need for police officers to prepare a comprehensive action plan to address potential situations arising during a war environment.

Solidarity rallies in Telangana

Reviewing security measures in Telangana, the deputy CM, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, recommended organising solidarity rallies in district centres to promote nationalism among the people. He praised the solidarity rally conducted on Hyderabad’s Necklace Road, led by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. The deputy CM instructed chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao to plan such rallies in every district, involving people from various sections of the state.

Additionally, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu mentioned the importance of constant monitoring to curb false propaganda on social media. He directed officials to take strict action against those spreading misinformation, particularly about sensitive issues.