Telangana police to prepare action plan for war environment: Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Amid the rising India-Pakistan tensions, the deputy chief minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, during a high-level committee meeting on Thursday, May 9, emphasised the need for police officers to prepare a comprehensive action plan to address potential situations arising during a war environment.

Organise solidarity rallies in Telangana

The deputy CM recommended organising solidarity rallies in district centres to promote nationalism among the people. He praised the solidarity rally conducted on Hyderabad’s Necklace Road, led by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. The deputy CM instructed chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao to plan such rallies in every district, involving people from various sections of the state.

Additionally, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu mentioned the importance of constant monitoring to curb false propaganda on social media. He directed officials to take strict action against those spreading misinformation, particularly about sensitive issues.

Conduct mock drills to raise awareness

The deputy CM advised conducting mock drills to raise awareness and prepare the population for emergencies. He also suggested that authorities alert the public 24 hours in advance, cancel leaves for employees in emergency departments, and hold meetings with media heads to ensure responsible news coverage.

The deputy CM also called for the installation of siren alerts in Hyderabad and recommended purchasing related equipment wherever possible.

Also Read Hyderabad police on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

The chief secretary, Ramakrishna Rao, reported that a civil defence mock drill had already been conducted in line with central government directives. He emphasised the importance of security at defence-related industries, such as DRDO, NFC, and DRDA, which play a critical role in the nation’s defence.

Furthermore, notices have been issued to hospitals to install a red plus sign on their buildings for easy identification in emergencies.

Enhance security at Hyderabad airport, other areas: Telangana DGP

Telangana director general of police (DGP) Jitender Reddy detailed the enhanced security measures, including a three-tier security system at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and heightened security at railway stations, bus stands, and sensitive industrial sites. Patrolling has been intensified, and surveillance has been increased through CCTV monitoring.

Telangana DGP also mentioned the formation of specialised cyber teams to tackle the spread of fake news on social media, with legal actions taken against offenders. Additionally, security measures are in place to prevent the issuance of SIM cards without proper KYC verification.

A dedicated control room has been set up in Hyderabad to assess and monitor the situation continuously, including the movements of individuals recently released from jail. Surveillance has been increased across the state to track suspicious activities.

New public alert app in works for Telangana

The DGP concluded by mentioning the development of a new app designed to alert the public in the wake of potential conflicts, similar to the one created during the Ukraine war. Efforts are underway to implement such an app in Telangana.