8 Hit onscreen couples of Pakistani dramas: Who tops your list?

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas are celebrated worldwide, and much of their success depends on the chemistry between the lead pairs. For many fans, it’s not just the storyline but the beloved actors and their on-screen magic that keeps them hooked just like Bollywood, where the charisma of stars like the Khans can overshadow even the script or box office performance.

It is the same in Lollywood where actors breathe life into characters and create unforgettable love stories. Here’s a look at some iconic on-screen pairs who’ve left an indelible mark on Pakistani drama history.

Iconic On-Screen Couples of Pakistani Dramas

1. Sadaf and Bilal Abdullah – Sunn Mere Dil

With just 12 episodes aired, the chemistry between Sadaf (Maya Ali) and Bilal Abdullah (Wahaj Ali) in Sunn Mere Dil has become a fan favorite. Initially, viewers were skeptical about Maya and Wahaj’s pairing, but their heartfelt performances have won hearts. Fans are eagerly awaiting what the upcoming episodes have in store for this duo.

2. Sharjeena and Mustafa – Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa’s portrayal of Sharjeena and Mustafa in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum captivated millions. Even those who weren’t avid drama watchers tuned in just to see their electrifying chemistry. The show may have concluded, but fans are already wishing for a reunion of this beloved pair on screen.

3. Shahmeer and Shibra – Ishq Murshid

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan brought depth and passion to their roles as Shibra and Shahmeer in Ishq Murshid. The strong-willed Shibra and the affluent yet grounded Shahmeer had fans glued to their screens. Their on-screen romance even sparked rumors of an off-screen connection.

4. Murtasim and Meerab – Tere Bin

Who can resist the fiery love-hate bond between Murtasim and Meerab? Played masterfully by Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, their characters in Tere Bin struck a chord with viewers. Their on-screen chemistry was so powerful that fans are thrilled to know they’ll be starring together again soon.

5. Hamza and Hala – Mere Humsafar

Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s portrayal of Hamza and Hala in Mere Humsafar is etched in fans’ memories. Their love story stood out for its emotional depth, showcasing growth, mutual support, and resilience. This couple’s journey was a testament to love’s power to overcome life’s challenges.

6. Ashar and Khirad – Humsafar

No list of iconic Pakistani drama couples is complete without Ashar and Khirad. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s portrayal of this unforgettable duo in Humsafar set a benchmark for romantic storytelling. Their rollercoaster of love, heartbreak, and redemption remains a classic.

7. Zaroon and Kashaf – Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s Zaroon and Kashaf in Zindagi Gulzar Hai brought a unique love story to life. From their clashing ideologies to their eventual union, the pair’s chemistry made their story a timeless favorite.

8. Arsalan and Ajiya – Suno Chanda

Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz brought humor and heart to the roles of Arsalan and Ajiya in Suno Chanda. Their playful bickering, just like Tom and Jerry, entertained viewers followed by a love story.

So, which pair stole your heart? Let us know in the comments below.