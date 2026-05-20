8 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The DRI on Wednesday, May 20, said it has seized eight kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3 crore at the international airport here and arrested two persons.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok on May 19 at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

During systematic examination of their check-in baggage, 24 black-coloured packets containing greenish, lumpy substance with a sharp, pungent odour was recovered, a DRI release said.

The packets were concealed inside insulated water bottles, a potato snack tin, and multiple food tin boxes/plastic/cardboard boxes. The recovered substance weighed a total of 8.705 Kgs and tested positive for ganja, marijuana through the Narcotic Drug Detection Kit, it said.

The DRI on Tuesday, May 19, seized eight kgs of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3 crore at the Hyderabad airport and arrested two persons.



During systematic examination of the check-in baggage of two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok, 24 black-coloured packets containing… pic.twitter.com/KC5N9osx4s — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 20, 2026

Accordingly, 8.705 kg of high-grade cannabis (hydroponic ganja), valued at approximately Rs 3.05 crores in the illicit market was seized and both the passengers were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation to identify the source and network is in progress, the DRI added.