Man held with ganja in Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet, another absconding

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department’s Hyderabad Enforcement Team on Monday, May 18, arrested a man for allegedly smuggling ganja and seized 1.630 kg of the contraband from his possession in Dhoolpet.

The accused, identified as Arvind Singh, was intercepted near Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet while allegedly transporting the ganja on a motorcycle. Acting on a tip-off, the enforcement team apprehended him and seized the contraband.

Another suspect, identified as Manish, a resident of Dhoolpet, is absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him, the police said.