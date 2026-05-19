Man held with ganja in Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet, another absconding

The accused was intercepted near Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet while allegedly transporting the ganja on a motorcycle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 10:13 pm IST
The Siasat Daily: Group of people, including police officers and civilians, gathered around a motorcycle.

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department’s Hyderabad Enforcement Team on Monday, May 18, arrested a man for allegedly smuggling ganja and seized 1.630 kg of the contraband from his possession in Dhoolpet.

The accused, identified as Arvind Singh, was intercepted near Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet while allegedly transporting the ganja on a motorcycle. Acting on a tip-off, the enforcement team apprehended him and seized the contraband.

Another suspect, identified as Manish, a resident of Dhoolpet, is absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him, the police said.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 10:13 pm IST

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