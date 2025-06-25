Hyderabad may be the city of Biryani and our palates love the Nizami cuisine but sometimes, your heart craves that bold, spicy, North Indian comfort food like Chole Bhature.

Picture this : A giant, golden-brown bhatura, puffed up like a soft pillow, crispy on the edges and airy inside. Tear off a piece, dip it into a bowl of thick, masala-rich Chole simmered with onions, tomatoes, ginger, and fragrant spices. Add a bite of tangy pickle, crunchy onions, and a squeeze of fresh lemon and you’re in food heaven.

Though born on the streets of Delhi and Punjab, chole bhature has found a loyal following across India including Hyderabad. From iconic street stalls to stylish cafes, our city serves up plates that will satisfy every craving. Whether you want it fiery and bold, or mild and buttery, Hyderabad has something hot and delicious waiting for you. Ready to take your taste buds on a ride? Here’s where to go.

Best Chole Bature spots in Hyderabad

1. 13 Dhaba

A pocket-friendly and popular joint, 13 Dhaba serves giant, airy bhature with spicy, rich chole that tastes like it’s straight out of a dhaba in Punjab.

Price: Rs.150 (approx.)

Where: Gachibowli

2. Kapoor’s Cafe

Kapoor’s Cafe is a Punjabi food lover’s dream. Their chole is packed with bold spices, and the bhature are soft yet crispy at the edges. Their thick, creamy lassi is the perfect sidekick.

Price: Rs.200 (approx.)

Where: Kondapur, Madhapur, Hitech City

3. Ohri’s Eatmor

Ohri’s serves chole bhature with a twist, less spicy but full of flavour, with chole that’s rich and slightly creamy. The bhature are soft, with just the right amount of chew.

Price: Rs.250 (approx.)

Where: Multiple outlets.

4. Sardar Ji’s Traditional Punjabi Palate

A hidden gem where the chole packs a punch of masala and the bhature are soft with a slight crisp. They serve it with tangy pickle and fresh onions ,just like in Punjab.

Price: Rs.160 (approx.)

Where: Banjara Hills

5. Oye Kake : Hitech City

Oye Kake dishes out chole that’s buttery and rich, with bhature that are light and not too oily. The chaach (buttermilk) here completes the authentic Punjabi meal.

Price: Rs.240 (approx.)

Where: Hitech City

6. Cream Centre : Banjara Hills

For those who like their chole bhature mild and modern, Cream Centre offers a creamy chole with soft bhature, served with salad and chutney on the side.

Price: Rs.300 (approx.)

Where: Begumpet & Madhapur

7. The Kulcha Kulture : Madhapur

Loved for its soft bhature with spicy chole, masala aloo, and pickles, a true Punjabi treat.

Price: Rs.259-300

Where : Madhapur, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Kondapur.

8. Haldiram’s

Serves delicious, North Indian-style Chole Bhature, fluffy Bhature paired with tangy, spicy Chole. The dish is known for its consistent taste and hygienic preparation, making it a popular pick for a quick, satisfying meal.

Price: Around Rs.180–Rs.250 per plate

Where : Banjara Hills, Himayatnagar, and Inorbit Mall (Hitech City), Gachibowli, GVK Mall and some more branches across city.