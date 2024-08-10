8 Rumoured female contestants of Bigg Boss 18: Isha to Dalljiet

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is gearing up for its highly anticipated return with the 18th season, set to premiere on October 5, 2024. After a brief hiatus, Salman Khan is set to be back as the host, having missed the previous season OTT 3 due to filming commitments for Sikandar. As the premiere date approaches, fans are eagerly speculating about which celebrities will enter the iconic Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 18 Contestants List

While the official list of contestants remains under wraps, several names have been making rounds on social media and in various news outlets. Though the final lineup will only be revealed on the premiere day, a few rumored female contestants have caught the attention of fans. The list includes:

1. Sameera Reddy

2. Isha Koppikar

3. Surbhi Jyoti

4. Pooja Sharma

5. Dalljiet Kaur

6. Deepika Arya

7. Alice Kaushik

8. Kashish Kapoor

These names have sparked considerable excitement, but viewers will have to wait until the show’s launch to see who actually steps into the Bigg Boss house.

In preparation for the new season, renovation work has already begun at the Bigg Boss house, which recently hosted the OTT season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.