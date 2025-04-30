8 summer special trains from Secunderabad to Tirupati announced

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced the operation of eight special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the summer season.

These special trains aim to provide greater convenience and comfort for travellers during the busy summer months.

The special train service (Train No. 07257) will depart from Charlapalli to Tirupati every Thursday at 4:30 pm, starting from May 8 until May 29.

The return service (Train No. 07258) will run from Tirupati to Charlapalli every Friday, from May 9 to May 30.

These special trains will make stops at several important stations along the route, including Sanathnagar, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Sedam, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet, Kodur, and Renigunta.